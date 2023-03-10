With Florida ranking high in UFO sightings, astronomers ask what's up there?

MIAMI - Social media has been showcasing bizarre lights around South Florida.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, Florida is ranked 2nd in the country for UFO sightings.

So, what's really going on up there?

"I just like looking up and saying oh wow," said Steve Luxenberg.

Steve Luxenberg is the president of the South Florida Amature Astronomers Association in Sunrise.

Every Saturday, he and hundreds of others bring out their telescopes to look at the starry night sky.

He says, strange lights happen all the time, but most of the time, they can rule out Martians.

"Satellites, the International Space Station, weather balloons, we've seen weather balloons numerous times," he said.

Member Les Orosz has been studying the galaxy for decades and said even the most mysterious objects have been explained.

"One day I'm looking at the sun and I see this streak go across the sun and I was like what's that?" said Orosz.

Online videos have surfaced out in Homestead, where lights looked like shooting stars, and what was found was almost out of this world.

These are the golden knights.

Started in 1959, these folks are seen as the ambassadors of the U.S. Army.

This team travels around the world, showing off their mid-air stunts.

Morgan George joined the Army in 2009 and has jumped a little 3,000 times.

"Not only are your soldiers next to you, but your friends are right next to you, too," said George.

The group stays in this Homestead base during the winter.

And around 2 A.M. they start their practice jump and took us along for a ride in their version of a spaceship.

South Florida native, Sargent Daniel Gerlach said they're familiar with all the nicknames they get online.

"It's always a common trend that people like to think we're an invasion, aliens, a meteor," said Gerlach.

One by one, they throw themselves out of the plane without hesitation, with flares on their feet so they can see each other.

And from the ground, it looks like a dazzling dance of shooting stars.

"When we're up there and light off that pyro that everyone is talking about, it's like daylight up there," said George.

But even with some of the mysteries solved, there are still strange things out there that can't be explained.

But the amateur astronomers in South Florida say they're keeping an eye out.

"Do you believe in aliens?"

"Oh sure"

"Oh, I hope so, I don't know."