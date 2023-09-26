Powerball numbers for $793.6M jackpot drawn Monday night. Do you have a winning ticket?

MIAMI -- With an estimated jackpot of $793.6 million up for grabs Monday night, the winning numbers have been drawn for the fourth largest Powerball jackpot ever..

They are: 50, 10, 36, 22, 12 and 4 was the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot from Monday night were 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth nearly $794 million.

If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment, then doles 29 out annual payments. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The third most valuable jackpot ticket was sold earlier this year in California.The grand prize for the July 19 drawing was $1.08 billion. There have been 28 consecutive drawings since then without a grand prize winner.