Winning Florida Lottery FANTASY 5 ticket sold in Hialeah, time is running out to claim prize
MIAMI - If you bought a Florida Lottery FANTASY 5 ticket in Hialeah back in February and haven't thrown it out yet, you may want to go look for it.
You may be a big winner and not even know it.
The Florida Lottery said a ticket for the February 20th drawing sold at Food Plus 2013, at 6900 West 16th Avenue, won the top prize of $42,356.54.
So far, however, no one has come forward to claim it.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 9 - 10 - 17 - 22 - 33.
The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, August 19th by midnight.
While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.
