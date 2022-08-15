Winning Florida Lottery FANTASY 5 ticket sold in Hialeah, time is running out to claim prize

MIAMI - If you bought a Florida Lottery FANTASY 5 ticket in Hialeah back in February and haven't thrown it out yet, you may want to go look for it.

You may be a big winner and not even know it.

The Florida Lottery said a ticket for the February 20th drawing sold at Food Plus 2013, at 6900 West 16th Avenue, won the top prize of $42,356.54.

So far, however, no one has come forward to claim it.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 9 - 10 - 17 - 22 - 33.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, August 19th by midnight.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.