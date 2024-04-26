Windy weekend ahead, afternoon highs in low 80s

MIAMI - A strong ocean breeze develops later Friday and will continue all weekend. Gusts close to 30 mph are possible along the coast and in the Florida Keys each afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb each morning reaching the lower 80s each afternoon.

Gusty weekend NEXT Weather

A high risk of rip currents remains in effect along the east coast beaches with small craft advisories being issued through the weekend. Rough seas and surf will continue into next week even as the wind dies down slightly.

The ocean breeze will be able to pick up just enough moisture to bring a few showers through the area each morning.

Rain chances remain low with much of the area staying dry but a brief shower remains possible each morning especially south. With the lighter breeze next week, showers will develop inland as the Gulf Coast sea breeze gets a chance to develop and move inland.