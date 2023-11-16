Watch CBS News
Local News

Windy Thursday across South Florida as the ran moves out

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Thursday 11/16/2023 5AM
Miami Weather for Thursday 11/16/2023 5AM 02:40

MIAMI - Low pressure continues to move away taking the heavy rain with it, but producing gusty wind up and down the east coast.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph at times before calming down later in the day and tonight.

friday-weather.png
Drier days ahead NEXT Weather

Flood advisories expired at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, however with all the rain over the past two days poor drainage and low-lying areas will be slow to drain Thursday. Minor flooding will continue to steadily improve with just a few showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Breezy east to northeast wind combined with cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 70s for most of the day Thursday. The wind turns northwest overnight leading to a stretch of dry pleasant weather starting Friday.

Over the weekend expect mainly dry conditions with lows in the upper 60s and highs just above 80 degrees. 

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:31 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.