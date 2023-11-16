Windy Thursday across South Florida as the ran moves out

MIAMI - Low pressure continues to move away taking the heavy rain with it, but producing gusty wind up and down the east coast.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph at times before calming down later in the day and tonight.

Drier days ahead

Flood advisories expired at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, however with all the rain over the past two days poor drainage and low-lying areas will be slow to drain Thursday. Minor flooding will continue to steadily improve with just a few showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Breezy east to northeast wind combined with cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 70s for most of the day Thursday. The wind turns northwest overnight leading to a stretch of dry pleasant weather starting Friday.

Over the weekend expect mainly dry conditions with lows in the upper 60s and highs just above 80 degrees.