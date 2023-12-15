Windy South Florida Friday, gusty downpours on Saturday

MIAMI - South Florida remains stuck in the rainy pattern for a few more days before drier air moves into the area by the end of the weekend.

Friday will see the strong east breeze continue with gusts over 40 mph possible. The breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 70s while it continues to push rain showers through the region. Periods of light to moderate rain will persist throughout the day and tonight.

A Next Weather Alert for Saturday as stronger storms will develop and move through the area from south to north. Strong wind gusts and flooding downpours will move through the Keys and South Florida throughout the day. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Keys with the current wind advisory remaining in effect through Saturday for all of South Florida.

Weather improves Sunday NEXT Weather

Sunday we finally see a break from the rain as drier air moves in from the west. Showers will be around in the morning before lifting northeast out of the area by the afternoon. With more sunshine and a west wind, temperatures should be able to climb to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

The wind turns north Monday which will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 50s by Tuesday morning.