Wilton Manors police launch "Safe Space" program for victims of hate, harassment

FORT LAUDERDALE - In a partnership with local businesses, the Wilton Manors police department is implementing a new "Safe Space" program.

It was created to provide safe places for residents and visitors who have been victims of hate, bias, and harassment to report crimes if they don't feel comfortable coming forward to the police department.

Several businesses volunteered and trained staff on how to deal with sensitive topics.

"We understand that reporting a crime to authorities can be nerve-wracking. This program aims to make the process a little easier and help strengthen our commitment to making sure Life's Just Better and Safer Here," said Wilton Manors police Chief Gary Blocker in a statement.

The Safe Place program was founded by the Seattle Police Department in 2014. Since then, municipalities across the country have launched similar initiatives.

According to Wilton Manors police, the "Safe Space" progam "benefits any resident or visitor who is a victim of a crime, regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, mental, physical, or sensory disabilities, homelessness, marital status, political ideology, age, or parental status."

The Wilton Manors police department is also on board with the idea of creating a new reporting mechanism for crimes, especially against the LGBTQ+ community.