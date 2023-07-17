Wilton Manors having to deal with growing group of rabbits

Wilton Manors neighborhood having to deal with growing group of rabbits

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Wilton Manors neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose.

Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of the suburban Fort Lauderdale community.

The lionheads have thick fur and are fearless nature, which makes them unsuited for life outside in Florida with its heat and predators.

Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes.

The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.