Willy Chirino celebrates 50 years of music with new album, upcoming concert

MIAMI - With more than 35 albums and countless awards, including a Latin Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award, Willy Chirino has played stages all over the world.

In fact, old stage costumes set the scene for his interview with CBS4's Lisa Petrillo at History Miami Museum. It's in Miami, the city he moved to from Cuba in 1961, where he said he's the happiest.

"Miami has been so inspiring to me in so many ways," said Chirino. "It is amazing to see the city grow and to be able to experience and grow along with the city. And to have so many things happening now at this stage of my career, 50 years, it's quite an accomplishment."

In October, to commemorate Chirino's 50th year as an artist, a large mural featuring him with a Cuban flag behind him was unveiled in the heart of Little Havana.

"They told me the City of Miami is going to give you a mural on SW 8th Street and I thought, it's gonna be a wall somewhere in a corner. That's what I thought," he said.

But then he saw it.

"It's tremendous. It's enormous and I was overwhelmed, let me tell you. I'm very honored," he said.

This week, the ageless 75-year-old father of six and grandfather of three, who has been married to singer Lissette Alvarez for 42 years, is releasing his first solo album since 2009.

"It was called "Pa'lante," which means going forward, and this (new album) is called "Sigo Pa'lante" which is keeping going forward.

"I'm not stopping guys!" he said with a laugh.

In fact, this upbeat album is all about what he likes to do best - dance.

"I insist. I tell the people, you who are sitting over there, the music is not to be listened to sitting down. Get up! My music is dance music," said Chirino.

And to his long-time fans around the world and here at home, Chirino has this to say.

"I'm grateful, I'm thankful. I'm full of love for all of you."

"Sigo Pa'lante" is now out wherever you stream music.

Starting January 26th, there will be a big exhibit celebrating 50 years of Willy Chirino's music at the History Miami Museum.

His 50th Anniversary Concert will be at The James L. Knight Center in Miami on Saturday March 11th, 2023.