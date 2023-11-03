Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott being inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott gets Rock & Roll HOF induction Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 04:42

Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan made the crowd roar at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night, with the Queen of Funk doing a medley of her hits including "Ain't Nobody" and the Southern singer-songwriter knocking out an electric version of her "If It Makes You Happy" alongside Olivia Rodrigo.

Willie Nelson brought the country, St. Vincent honored the art-rock of Kate Bush and George Michael's old partner in Wham! honored the late pop star.

Crow joined by Rodrigo — both in black — traded verses as they both played guitars. Stevie Nicks later joined Crow for a performance of "Strong Enough" and Peter Frampton came out to help sing "Everyday Is a Winding Road."

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo perform onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"This is a little bit like getting an Oscar for a screenplay you have not finished writing," Crow said. She thanked her parents for unconditional love "and piano lessons." She called music a "universal gift."

Laura Dern inducted Crow, calling her friend "a badass goddess." Dern said the music business initially had no idea what to do with a Southern female guitar-playing singer-songwriter. But it soon learned. "She mapped out the chapters of our lives," Dern said.

Elton John came out of retirement to perform and toast his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Elton John presents an award onstage to Bernie Taupin during 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. Mike Coppola/WireImage

H.E.R., Sia and Common accompanied Khan for a medley of her funky hits that included "I Feel For You," "Ain't Nobody," "Sweet Thing" and "I'm Every Woman," the latter which brought nearly everyone to their feet.

Chaka Khan accepts the Musical Excellence Award onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

At the podium, Khan graciously called up guitarist Tony Maiden, a member of the band Rufus, which featured Khan in her early career. "Without him and the band, I would not be here today," Khan said.

Nelson's part of the ceremony took a fair chunk of the night, with Dave Matthews playing an acoustic "Funny How Time Slips Away," and the legend joining Chris Stapleton on "Whiskey River," deuting with Crow for "Crazy" and then all three musicians combining with Nelson for a rollicking "On the Road Again," which got a standing ovation.

Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Matthews said Nelson, 90, wrote his first song at 7 in 1940 and has put out over 70 albums. He ran through the legendary musician's career, including Farm Aid, IRS troubles and Nelson's preference for pot. "It's people like Willie Nelson who give me hope for the world," Matthews said.

When it was his turn, Nelson thanked his wife, Annie, for "keeping me out here, doing what I'm meant to do." He added: "Thanks for appreciating my music."

Andrew Ridgeley honored his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael. "His music was key to his compassion," Ridgeley said. "George is one of the greatest singers of our time."

Andrew Ridgeley speaks onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Michael attracted an intriguing trio of performers in his honor: Miguel, Carrie Underwood and Adam Levine, who each performed one of his hits — "Careless Whisper," "Faith" and "One More Try."

Another posthumous inductee was "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius. A huge sign from his old TV dance show was lowered and the crowd danced happily. Snoop Dogg, Questlove and Lionel Richie in a video called the show a rite of passage and a pioneering show that elevated Black music and culture.

Big Boi inducted Kate Bush, telling the crowd he never knew what to expect from her music and comparing her insistence on producing her own work to being very hip-hop. "Who sounds like Kate Bush?" he asked. "If you were hearing Kate's music for the first time, why wouldn't you believe this was a current artist?"

St. Vincent took the stage to perform a solemn "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," the Bush song that bumped up her popularity after the TV show "Stranger Things" featured it. Bush didn't make it to Friday's ceremony.

St. Vincent performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

LL Cool J presented inductee DJ Kool Herc, called the Father of Hip-Hop. "Arguably, no one made a bigger contribution to hip-hop culture than DJ Kool Herc," LL Cool J said and then turned to the older artist: "You lit the fire and it's still blazing." A visibly moved Herc was unable to speak for a few moments before thanking his parents, James Brown, Marcus Garvey and Harry Belafonte, among others.

Queen Latifah will present Missy Elliott, who becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall. Elliott will then take the Barclay's Center stage for a performance. The four-time Grammy Award-winner is also the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Spinners, who became a hit-making machine with four No. 1 R&B hits in less than 18 months, were honored by a velvet-jacket-and-fedora-clad New Edition, who sang "I'll Be Around," "The Rubberband Man" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love." John Edwards and Henry Fambrough represented the Philadelphia five-member group.

(L-R) Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe and Bobby Brown of New Edition perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Also entering the hall as the class of 2023 are Rage Against the Machine, the late guitarist Link Wray and the musician and producer Al Kooper. Ice-T will present Rage Against the Machine.

The ceremony's strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors. Wenner, who also co-founded the hall, had said that Black and female musicians "didn't articulate at the level" of the white musicians featured in his new book of interviews. He later apologized.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

The ceremony in New York City streamed live for the first time on Disney+.