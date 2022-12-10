William Dandy Middle School student caught with gun on campus facing charges

FORT LAUDERDALE - The student accused of bringing a gun to William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale has been arrested and charged.

Police said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m. Friday in reference to an individual on school property with a gun.

The school was immediately placed on code red, and responding officers located the 14-year-old student and a firearm.

There were no shots fired and no injuries reported, police said.

Broward County Schools says the student did not make any threats toward anyone in the school.

Still, the student has been arrested and charged with charged with possession of firearm on school grounds as well as carrying a concealed firearm.

The student has not been identified.

CBS4 cameras caught the emotional reunion between students and their awaiting parents during dismissal.

"We were so scared," said grandmother Ruby Matthews. "You don't know that it happens, until it happens to you."