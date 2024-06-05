Watch CBS News
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence in Miami for premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The party kicked off with a familiar singalong as stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the blue carpet at Silver Spot Cinemas in downtown Miami on Wednesday evening. 

It was a packed South Florida premiere of "BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE," the fourth installment of this celebrated comedy-action franchise, shot on the streets of Miami.

Earlier this year, CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez and Austin Carter taped a special on-set cameo for the movie. They were on the blue carpet, ready for the big premiere.

Local celebrities turned out in force for this glamorous night, with their fashion game on point.

Our cameras captured Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and current Heat player, Jaime Jacquez Jr. 

As for these long-time friends and co-stars, reuniting feels so good.

"BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE" is in theaters this Friday.

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 10:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

