Will Smith, Martin Lawrence in Miami for premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

MIAMI - The party kicked off with a familiar singalong as stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the blue carpet at Silver Spot Cinemas in downtown Miami on Wednesday evening.

It was a packed South Florida premiere of "BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE," the fourth installment of this celebrated comedy-action franchise, shot on the streets of Miami.

Earlier this year, CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez and Austin Carter taped a special on-set cameo for the movie. They were on the blue carpet, ready for the big premiere.

Local celebrities turned out in force for this glamorous night, with their fashion game on point.

Our cameras captured Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and current Heat player, Jaime Jacquez Jr.

As for these long-time friends and co-stars, reuniting feels so good.

"BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE" is in theaters this Friday.

