Why Cruisers Will Love MSC Seaside; MSC Cruises High-Tech Groundbreaking Ship

(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Seaside, the newest addition to the MSC Cruises family, is the perfect cruise vacation for families and cruise enthusiasts. Equipped with some of the most industrial advancements found on a cruise ship, MSC Seaside's audacious designs and cutting-edge technology are guaranteed to amaze even the most avid cruiser.

Set to be revealed to the world in December 2017, MSC Seaside will call Miami home all year long and will sail all throughout the Caribbean. Some of the particularly desirable Caribbean destinations include Cozumel, Charlotte Amalie and The Bahamas. With the ability to accommodate over 4,000 guests at double capacity, this new cruise ship, is slated to be the largest ever built from the cruise company.

Unique features of MSC Seaside include:

Open modular connected staterooms

Experiencing the highest level of comfort and ease one could experience on a cruise ship is now more possible than ever. Aboard MSC Seaside, the open modular connected staterooms accommodate up to 10 people. They are also connected and changeable so you and your friends and family no longer have to book separate staterooms that are far away from each other.

Two-deck glass-walled atrium

The public spaces aboard MSC Seaside are going to be huge! The ocean views from the atrium are stunning not only because there are two different levels but it's also surrounded by glass allowing guests to really become one with the sea.

'Party till dawn' nightlife

The night is young aboard MSC Seaside. After divulging on the finest Mediterranean cuisine at sea in any of the many indoor/outdoor dining areas, the fun can really begin. This ship boasts really cool interactive bars, beautifully-designed lounges and themed nights in the many entertainment spaces onboard.

Aquatic Adventures with Slideboarding Technology

Enjoy being a kid again on the most interactive and originally-designed Aqua Park at sea. No matter how young or old, the Aqua Park aboard MSC Seaside has everything you need for a good time including five water slides, dueling high-speed aqua tubes and loads of water attractions for all ages. Additionally, this will be the first ship ever to feature Slideboarding technology that incredibly combines a riveting water slide with an interactive game.

To book your spot on the new MSC Seaside, contact your travel agent, visit the MSC Cruises website or call 1-(844) 220-9878.

Above content provided by MSC Cruises