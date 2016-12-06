Why Cozumel Is A Beach Lovers Delight

(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Soaking up the sun is by far one of the best past times when on a cruise vacation. Most travelers are anticipating to visit beautiful beaches, see amazing sunsets and even explore some of the hidden treasures of a destination. Well, one of the destinations that never disappoint for the perfect beach day is Cozumel, Mexico. From the beautiful beaches to the friendly people who accommodate your beach vacation needs with a smile, Mexico has it all. With lots of itineraries to choose from, MSC Cruises loves cruising to this colorful beach paradise.

Snorkel & Fun by the Beach

The beaches in Cozumel are amazing. When you're there, you can relax under a palm tree or build sand castles by the shore. If you're looking for something a little more adventurous, you can enjoy a 3 reef snorkel journey under the waters of Cozumel. Take a short cruise to three distinct reef locations where you'll have three awesome shipside snorkel adventures through Mexico's crystal clear waters. You can be sure to come across some colorful coral reef formations, exotic fish and marine life. If taking this journey on a small boat isn't your thing, perhaps you may want to skim over the coral reef in a clear-bottomed 2-person kayak. Now you'll be at the helm and can paddle through the crystal-clear waters on this smooth aquatic journey to see more amazing underwater tropical fish and fascinating coral reef formations. It's what makes this part of Mexico so fascinating. If you have some time, you should definitely extend your Cozumel beach day at the finest beach club in Cozumel. At Playa Mia Grand Beach Park®, you'll have access to explore the underwater Mayan city of the area, lounge out by the coastline, enjoy a volleyball game under the sun or get adventurous on the bungee & water trampoline. There's even water bicycles and floating mats for your leisure. Make some time to splash through the amazing new Water Park at this beach club were there's a lagoon pool full of exciting activities like water-canons, water sprays and a 200- foot long twin twister waterslide. Looking for a different kind of snorkeling adventure, then visit a well-protected section of Stingray Beach. It's known as a marine wonderland where you'll find stingrays, brightly colored parrot fish, starfish, crabs, needlefish and even the occasional octopus.

Fishing by the Beach

Cozumel has some of the best bottom fishing in the Caribbean. While enjoying your beach day, you may want to escape and take your family and friends on an unforgettable fishing trip through the wonderful waters of Cozumel. You'll be able to learn some of the easiest methods that make for great fishing in the warm waters of the Caribbean. The best thing is that most of the fishing excursions in Cozumel supply all the basic necessities for a very rewarding fishing trip. There is no need to bring along your fishing equipment. Besides the large fishing vessel that takes you across the golden horizons of Mexico, there are tours that even supply rods, reels, bait and even tackle.

Stingray Fun by the Beach

Cozumel is home to lots of underwater fascinating creatures and next to a whole host of aquatic wildlife, the most frequented visitor of the calm waters of Cozumel are southern stingrays. This exciting marine dweller is really one of the friendliest and most playful underwater creatures around. After you enjoy perfecting your sun tan, expand your beach day to experience these endearing and lovable creatures. Stingray Beach is one of the best places to enjoy this experience. And there's no pressure to get up close and personal because these sea creatures are just as fascinating from a close proximity. If you are adventurous enough to get in the waters with stingrays, the process is pretty simple and quite exciting. All you have to do is wade into the water. After a few minutes, groups of curious and playful stingrays will naturally begin to swim by your legs. The fun part is being able to feed the stingrays. After feeding the rays, you can go back to enjoying the white sand beaches of Cozumel crossing off " swimming with the stingrays" from your bucket list.

