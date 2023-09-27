Watch CBS News
Whopping $835 million Powerball jackpot for Wednesday drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - Feeling lucky?

The fourth largest grand prize in Powerball's history will be up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot grew to $835 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, which had a jackpot of $783.

If there is a winner Wednesday night, they would have the option of taking the prize in payments over 29 years or a lump sum of about $390 million.

The most recent Powerball jackpot win, $1.08 billion, the third-largest in the game's history, came on July 19 in California. Since then, 29 consecutive drawings have happened without a grand prize.

The largest Powerball jackpot - $2.04 billion - was won by one ticket in California in November.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

