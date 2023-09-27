Whopping $835 million Powerball jackpot for Wednesday drawing

MIAMI - Feeling lucky?

The fourth largest grand prize in Powerball's history will be up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot grew to $835 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, which had a jackpot of $783.

If there is a winner Wednesday night, they would have the option of taking the prize in payments over 29 years or a lump sum of about $390 million.

The most recent Powerball jackpot win, $1.08 billion, the third-largest in the game's history, came on July 19 in California. Since then, 29 consecutive drawings have happened without a grand prize.

The largest Powerball jackpot - $2.04 billion - was won by one ticket in California in November.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

