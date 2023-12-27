Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

MIAMI - Two types of frozen fish fillets that were sold at Whole Foods Market are being recalled.

The recall is over an undeclared soy allergen in 365 Whole Foods market beer-battered pollock and cod fillets.

The fillets were sold nationwide between September 8th and December 22nd.

Tampa Bay Fisheries said the pollock fillets have a "best buy" date of March 7, 2025. The cod fillets have "best buy" dates of either February 22nd or March 19th, 2025.

The company said it has not received any reports of illnesses but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Those who bought the fillets should throw them out and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.