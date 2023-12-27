Watch CBS News
Local News

Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Two types of frozen fish fillets that were sold at Whole Foods Market are being recalled.

The recall is over an undeclared soy allergen in 365 Whole Foods market beer-battered pollock and cod fillets.

The fillets were sold nationwide between September 8th and December 22nd.

Tampa Bay Fisheries said the pollock fillets have a "best buy" date of March 7, 2025. The cod fillets have "best buy" dates of either February 22nd or March 19th, 2025.

The company said it has not received any reports of illnesses but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Those who bought the fillets should throw them out and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 9:01 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.