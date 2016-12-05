Who Is MSC Cruises

(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Introducing MSC Cruises, a family-owned cruise company that is taking the cruise industry by storm! MSC has been a cruise leader for decades in the Mediterranean and now with their Caribbean-bound ship, MSC Divina, sailing year-round from Miami, they are quickly becoming a household name in the U.S. as well!

As the world's fasting growing cruise line, MSC Cruises has had the honor of welcoming over 11 million people aboard their stunning fleet of 12 stunning ships. Guests are consistently amazed by the endless elegance and rewarding amenities found on board from the world-class entertainment, Mediterranean-style dining, stylish bars and lounges, a Balinese spa designed exclusively for MSC Cruises' guests and found nowhere else at sea and even the MSC Yacht Club, an all-inclusive private VIP club level with a personal butler and 24-hour concierge services.

MSC's love of family is clearly shown within their amazing family-friendly policy where children 11 and under sail FREE. Additionally, MSC makes traveling with young ones a lot easier by offering complimentary Kids Clubs, play areas, free baby essentials like bottle warmers, strollers, etc. Plus, teens can enjoy the Teen Club and exciting hangouts created just for them.

ENTERTAINMENT

Recently awarded "best entertainment at sea" by Porthole magazine, guests are usually blown away by the spectacular entertainment on board including jaw-dropping, full scale productions with acrobats, dancers and singers, a show dedicated to Michael Jackson and a soul-stirring Frank Sinatra tribute.

NEW BUILDS

In the upcoming years, MSC Cruises will be adding new ships to their fleet including the revolutionary MSC Seaside and the magnificent MSC Meraviglia. Set to be unveiled to the world in December 2017, some call the new MSC Seaside the ultimate game changer in cruising due in part to its audacious innovative designs and bold cutting-edge technology. With the ability to accommodate over 4,000 guests at double capacity, this new cruise ship is slated to be the largest ever built with year-round sailings from Miami to some of the most desirable Caribbean destinations in the world. Guests on board will be able to enjoy breathtaking ocean views with a two-deck glass-walled atrium and stunning panoramic exterior elevators. In addition, there will be an array of indoor/outdoor dining, interactive bars and beautifully-designed lounge and entertainment spaces.

Radiating opulence and grand style, MSC Meraviglia will treat cruisers to a paradise at sea like never before. Serving as the flagship of MSC's modern fleet, MSC Meraviglia has been designed to leave guests in wonderment with its bountiful supply of world-class entertainment, extraordinary venues, authentic dining options and magnificent recreational spaces. Stocked with all kinds of enjoyment options for guests, MSC Meraviglia will cruise to Italy, Spain, France and many other destinations, as it has the engineering and design to dock at any cruise port in the world. Plus, MSC Cruises has partnered with Cirque du Soleil, the world leader in live artistic entertainment, to provide guests the incredible experience of delving into the world of 'Cirque' at sea.

