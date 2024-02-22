Which professions have the most honest people, poll results may surprise you

New poll on which professions have honest, ethical people

New poll on which professions have honest, ethical people

New poll on which professions have honest, ethical people

MIAMI - We all have opinions of different professions, but which ones do we think have the most ethical and honest people?

"Nurses, they're real angels. My mother was a nurse, she was the best nurse in the world, um God bless them. They're there when the doctors aren't there," said Jean Filippini.

Many people agree.

In a Gallup poll, Americans rated nurses as being the most honest and ethical, followed by veterinarians, engineers, dentists, and then doctors.

"For the 22nd year consecutively, nurses have come out on the very top of this list," said Mohamed Younis, Gallup's editor-in-chief.

Younis said even though nurses remain on top, the opinion of their profession is declining. In 2019, 85 percent of people put their ethics and honesty at high or very high. In the latest survey, it dropped 7 points. Doctors and pharmacists also saw their ratings decline, a big change since the beginning of the pandemic, especially from people identifying with one political party.

"Republicans have grown increasingly negative on those professions and the pharmaceutical industry in particular," noted Younis

Democrats were more likely to have negative views of police officers, clergy, and bankers.

Members of both parties, however, agree on who should be at the bottom of the list: stockbrokers, advertisers, car salespeople, and the least trusted profession in America - lawmakers in Washington D.C.

As for journalists, they rank 14th among the 23 professions in the poll, just one step above lawyers.