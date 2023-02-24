Where's the beef? It's right here at Burger Bash

MIAMI - Burger Bash, arguably the most popular night of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, is now celebrating 22 years and almost every event sold out.

"People are back. Everyone who hasn't been out for a few years is here to have fun and all the New Yorkers and Californians who moved here, I guess are here," said founder Lee Schrager,

This year's host, the OG himself, Emeril Lagasse, hosted the first event.

Since its inception, the festival itself has raised more than $30 million benefitting FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

CBS4's Lisa asked Lagasse what it feels like to be back.

"Well, it's a lot bigger obviously and it's still impacting a lot more students and that's the most important thing," said Lagasse.

On this night, 27 chefs vying for the best burger title. One winner chosen by a panel of celebrity judges.

The other wins the People's Choice Award.

Miami's Kush Hospitality, serving up a French onion burger and Pincho Factory serving a short rib patty with queso fresco bacon and more. Both past winners and thrilled to be back.

"You know we just love having fun. It's a Miami thing that's become such a big deal. I am big FIU guy, You know I'm a professor now at FIU, so just giving back to them is awesome. That's my favorite part, " said restaurant owner Matt "Kush' Kusher.

And as for the foodies, especially the locals, they're just happy it's in our backyard.

"We love food, and we like to drink. But this year she can't, so I'm drinking for her," said Charro Luna.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is on through Sunday.