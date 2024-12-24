Where's cheapest gas in Florida? Here's how prices compare

TALLAHASSEE - Florida motorists are heading into the year-end holidays with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas around $3.

On Tuesday, AAA auto club said the price was $3.08, about 4 cents higher than the national average.

On Monday, AAA said the average price in Florida was $2.99 a gallon, a nickel below the national average.

The Florida average Tuesday was down 5 cents from a week earlier. Also, motorists paid an average of $3.13 a year ago.

AAA anticipates that 7.1 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles for the year-end holidays.

Prices were under $3 in the Panhandle with the lowest $2.72 in Okaloosa.

The highest prices were $3.22 in Palm Beach County. Miami-Dade was at $3.16, Broward at $3.09 and Monroe at 3.16.

The average cost of diesel in the state was $3.48, which is less than a cent from a week ago but 48 cents lower than a year ago.

The highest recorded averages were 4.89 for regular unleaded on June 13, 2022 and $5.73 for diesel on June 14, 2022.