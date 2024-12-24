Watch CBS News
Local News

Where's cheapest gas in Florida? Here's how prices compare

By CBS Miami Team, Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Florida motorists are heading into the year-end holidays with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas around $3.

On Tuesday,  AAA auto club said the price was $3.08, about 4 cents higher than the national average.

On Monday, AAA said the average price in Florida was $2.99 a gallon, a nickel below the national average.

The Florida average Tuesday was down 5 cents from a week earlier. Also, motorists paid an average of $3.13 a year ago.

AAA anticipates that 7.1 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles for the year-end holidays.

Prices were under $3 in the Panhandle with the lowest $2.72 in Okaloosa. 

The highest prices were $3.22 in Palm Beach County. Miami-Dade was at $3.16, Broward at $3.09 and Monroe at 3.16.

The average cost of diesel in the state was $3.48, which is less than a cent from a week ago but 48 cents lower than a year ago.

The highest recorded averages were 4.89 for regular unleaded on June 13, 2022 and $5.73 for diesel on June 14, 2022.  

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.