Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Florida

MIAMI - Every year, Americans honor Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 to celebrate the many histories, cultures, and contributions of people whose ancestors are from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The majority of Miami-Dade County residents are of Hispanic origin, and most speak more than one language, with Spanish being the most common.

From Miami-Dade to Broward counties, here's a list of events to celebrate Hispanic heritage in South Florida.

MIAMI DADE:

Sept. 16 - Oct. 31: The Hispanic Art Expressions Exhibit will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

The art exhibition, put together by Miami-Dade County's Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board and Embajadores del Arte, highlights the heritage of thousands of people in Miami.

Visitors are invited to take photos of the exhibit and immerse themselves in the art.

For more information, click here.

Sept. 17: Orchestra Miami Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Westland Mall in Hialeah.

Free admission; no tickets or reservations needed. For more information, click here.

Sept. 17: Noche Latina in the Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dr. Paul Vogel Community Park.

The celebration will include art, food, dominoes, and a performance by Cachi y Saoco Nuevo.

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Sept. 24: Miami Beach Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Beach Bandshell.

The event will feature music by Melina Amodóvar and other performers, free salsa lessons, and Latin food.

Admission is free with a reservation. For more information, click here.

Sept. 24: The Hispanic Heritage Celebration by Alhambra Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.

The orchestra will present symphonic pieces by Hispanic composers or inspired by Spanish culture.

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Oct. 15: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: Experience Venezuela from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami Lakes Town Hall.

The celebration will spotlight Venezuela this year, and the event will have music and food from Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

This list will be updated with more events, so check back.