Wheelchair-bound man, 60, struck by big rig last week during hit-and-run crash dies

MIAMI -- A wheelchair-bound man who was struck last week during a hit-and-run crash involving a big rig has died, officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department said Monday.

Oswaldo Rojas was struck by shortly before 2 p.m. last Tuesday by the driver who left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd Street, police said.

Rojas had been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash but succumbed to his injuries. .

Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the moments before the accident happened.

It showed Rojas in the distance on the corner of an intersection in his wheelchair. Moments late, you see the yellow 18-wheeler that hit him, according to the store manager.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Monday affternoon.