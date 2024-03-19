What's wrong with the Panthers? Nothing at all - CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - When a team goes 3 months without losing back-to-back games in regulation, and wins 18 of 21, with the only losses coming by one goal to playoff teams, expectations get a little bit out of whack.

So, when the Panthers finally lost consecutive games, to playoff teams, some asked what is going on?

Well, except for Czonk, Mercury, Griese, Shula, Mad Dog, Kuch & the no-names, no team wins every game.

When you look at the way the Panthers play stylistically, with the amount of physical and mental effort it takes to be at their peak, it is literally impossible not to have letdowns at times.

After a long stretch atop the NHL standings, it isn't a bad thing for a team to get humbled even if it is just a little bit.

2 in a Row

After their stirring comeback win from 3-0 down in Dallas, the Panthers dropped games in Carolina and at home against Tampa. They did not have the same energy, and their trademark forecheck. Both teams took advantage to get leads on the Panthers, although in the Lightning game, the Panthers dominated the final two periods and got back to looking like themselves. If not Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevsky, the streak of not losing consecutive regulation games may still be intact.

Injuries Bite

You knew it couldn't last an entire team intact for as long as this team was. Hair neck lab remains out of the lineup but will return soon. That pushes Oliver Ekman-Larsson up to his spot with Gustav Forsling, meaning increased minutes. And Josh Mahura, who hasn't played much this season because the blue line has been excellent and healthy is now in the lineup. Add Sam Bennett's one-game absence against Carolina and Evan Rodrigues missing a couple of games, the Panthers have had to juggle the lineup. Absolutely no excuse. Every team deals with injuries, but for a team that was so healthy for so long, it is a factor that some players finally missed games. Now they will be without defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for 2 games due to a suspension for his hit on Tampa's Connor Sheary Saturday. Perhaps we will see the debut of 22-year-old Toby Bjornfot, picked up on waivers at the trade deadline.

Recharge & Reset

After a grueling stretch where the Panthers came through it above .500, they finally had a lengthy break. The next game is Thursday night at home against Nashville, starting off a stretch run to the regular season's finish line. There isn't much rest the rest of the way, so this break comes at a good time. Following the game against the Predators, the Panthers go up North to play the Rangers on Saturday and Philadelphia on Sunday. The Cats have beaten the Rangers twice this season while the Flyers have taken both from the Panthers.

Sam Headed for 50 & More

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of the heated game against the Lightning, Sam Reinhart, after taking a stick in the face drawing blood, scored two goals to reach 48 on the season. It's the third-best goal-scoring season in Panthers history. Reinhart would have to get red hot to catch Pavel Bure's franchise record of 59. But he is nearly a shoo-in to become the second Panther effort to score 50 in a season.

Steven Goldstein