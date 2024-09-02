What's open & closed on Labor Day 2024. See hours for major stores and more.

MIAMI- Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, Sept. 2, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools, colleges, and universities: No Classes.

Stock markets: Closed.

Libraries: Closed, but online access remains open.

Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.

Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available.

Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Grocery stores and malls: Open.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Target: Open regular hours

Winn-Dixie: Regular hours

The Fresh Market: Regular hours

Trader Joe's: Regular hours

Whole Foods Market: Regular hours

Publix: Regular hours, pharmacies will be closed

Walgreens: Regular hours but the following pharmacies are closed; Miami, Hialeah, Doral and Miami.

Costco: Closed

BJ's Wholesale: Regular hours

Miami-Dade, Broward County Transit

Miami-Dade Transit: Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on Labor Day. Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule, STS will run on regular service.

Broward County Transit: Operating on a Sunday/Holiday hours schedule for Monday. No Express or Brezze bus service.