What's open & closed on Labor Day 2024. See hours for major stores and more.
MIAMI- Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, Sept. 2, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:
- Federal offices: Closed.
- State offices: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
- Public schools, colleges, and universities: No Classes.
- Stock markets: Closed.
- Libraries: Closed, but online access remains open.
- Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.
- Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available.
- Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.
- Grocery stores and malls: Open.
- Walmart: Open regular hours.
- Target: Open regular hours
- Winn-Dixie: Regular hours
- The Fresh Market: Regular hours
- Trader Joe's: Regular hours
- Whole Foods Market: Regular hours
- Publix: Regular hours, pharmacies will be closed
- Walgreens: Regular hours but the following pharmacies are closed; Miami, Hialeah, Doral and Miami.
- Costco: Closed
- BJ's Wholesale: Regular hours
Miami-Dade, Broward County Transit
- Miami-Dade Transit: Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on Labor Day. Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule, STS will run on regular service.
- Broward County Transit: Operating on a Sunday/Holiday hours schedule for Monday. No Express or Brezze bus service.