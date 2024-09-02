Watch CBS News
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2024. See hours for major stores and more.

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Grocery stores, malls will be open on Labor Day
MIAMI- Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, Sept. 2, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • State offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
  • Public schools, colleges, and universities: No Classes.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Libraries: Closed, but online access remains open. 
  • Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.
  • Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. 
  • Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.
  • Grocery stores and malls: Open.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.
  • Target: Open regular hours
  • Winn-Dixie: Regular hours
  • The Fresh Market: Regular hours 
  • Trader Joe's: Regular hours
  • Whole Foods Market: Regular hours 
  • Publix: Regular hours, pharmacies will be closed
  • Walgreens: Regular hours but the following pharmacies are closed; Miami, Hialeah, Doral and Miami.
  • Costco: Closed
  • BJ's Wholesale: Regular hours 

Miami-Dade, Broward County Transit 

  • Miami-Dade Transit: Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on Labor Day. Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule, STS will run on regular service. 
  • Broward County Transit: Operating on a Sunday/Holiday hours schedule for Monday. No Express or Brezze bus service. 
