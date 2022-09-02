Watch CBS News
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022

MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? 

Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • State offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
  • Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. 
  • Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.
  • Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. 
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.
  • Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.
  • Grocery stores and malls: Open.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.
  • Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
  • Costco: Closed.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regular hours. 
September 2, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

