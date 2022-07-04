What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County
MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.
Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.
- Federal offices: Closed.
- County offices: Closed.
- County courts: Closed.
- Public schools: Closed.
- Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.
- Post offices: Closed
- Public libraries: Closed.
- Stock markets: Closed.
- County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
- Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
- Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.
- Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.
- Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary.
