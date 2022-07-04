What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Federal offices: Closed.

County offices: Closed.

County courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.

Post offices: Closed

Public libraries: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).

Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.

Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary.

