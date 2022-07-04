What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • County offices: Closed.
  • County courts: Closed.
  • Public schools: Closed.
  • Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.
  • Post offices: Closed
  • Public libraries: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
  • Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
  • Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.
  • Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 
