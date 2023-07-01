Watch CBS News
Local News

What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year and the holiday is observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

So before you go and buy the fireworks, and prepare for the fun, here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward County. 

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • County offices: Closed.
  • County courts: Closed.
  • Public schools: Closed.
  • Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.
  • Post offices: Closed
  • Public libraries: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).
  • County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
  • Public libraries: Closed.
  • Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
  • Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.
  • Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.
  • Malls: Open. 

And for last-minute grocery shoppers looking to throw down on the grill or kitchen, here are some grocery stores open July 4. 

  • BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regualr hours. 
  • Publix: Open regular hours.
  • Sam's Club: All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members get extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Target: Open regular hours.
  • Trader Joes: All locations will be ope
  • Walmart: Most locations open regular hours, but check local store.
  • Whole Foods: Most locations open, but store hours will vary by location. 
CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.