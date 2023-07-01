What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year and the holiday is observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

So before you go and buy the fireworks, and prepare for the fun, here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Federal offices: Closed.

County offices: Closed.

County courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.

Post offices: Closed

Public libraries: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).

Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.

Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.

Malls: Open.

And for last-minute grocery shoppers looking to throw down on the grill or kitchen, here are some grocery stores open July 4.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regualr hours.

Publix: Open regular hours.

Sam's Club: All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members get extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Open regular hours.

Trader Joes: All locations will be ope

Walmart: Most locations open regular hours, but check local store.

Whole Foods: Most locations open, but store hours will vary by location.

