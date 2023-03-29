What's next for Lolita? Big announcement to come on Thursday

MIAMI - The Miami Seaquarium announced it will hold a press conference Thursday to announce a historic initiative to return beloved orca Lolita from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and representatives from the Dolphin Company and Friends of Lolita will also speak at the event.

CBS News Miami spoke with the representatives when we first learned of Lolita's health issues last fall and they had this to say:

"There is complete cooperation and trust level between the Miami Seaquarium and us, and I think that's something that's never really quite happened before," said environmentalist and philanthropist Pritam Singh. He is also a co-founder of Friends of Lolita.

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts and philanthropist sent out this tweet:

"Saying I'll be at a big press conference in Miami on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT about the future of LOLITA the orca.

Lolita the Orca has been receiving round-the-clock care at the Seaquarium, following a health concern.

The 57-year-old orca, also known as Tokitae or "Toki," ended her show performances earlier last year, when the Seaquarium came under new ownership.

Medication had stabilized Toki's health after the respiratory condition she experienced early last year. While not considered critical, her appetite had decreased. With guidance from Toki's vet, as well as the foremost marine mammal experts in the world, extra precautions have been taken.