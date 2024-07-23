What happened to Gordo? South Florida owners cry foul after dog dies while they were on vacation

MIAMI - Nathalia Ramos and her boyfriend Jean O'Reillys took their first vacation ever, two weeks ago, to celebrate their five-year anniversary and left their beloved, three-year-old English Bulldog, Gordo, with a family friend who trains and boards dogs.

Little did they know, when they dropped Gordo off to her on Friday, July 12, that would be the last time they would see him.

"He's not here with me anymore because some so-called trainer neglected my dog and visibly saw him barking, asking for help outside while she refused to help and took herself to sleep for, I don't know how long," said O'Reillys.

According to Ramos and O'Reillys, after dropping off Gordo on Friday, they reached out to the woman they paid to care for him several times over the weekend.

They say she responded sporadically, and that on Monday, she told them Gordo wasn't doing well.

"I was like what did you do to him? Where was he? Where did you have him?" Asked O'Reillys.

The couple says the woman took Gordo to Doral Centre Animal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a document from the vet, the woman told them she left Gordo outside, he started barking and she took a nap, leaving him outside. The document goes on to say when she woke up an hour later, the dog was unresponsive.

"He was purple, his face was stiff, his eyes don't open, his tongue was insanely purple dragged to the side," said Ramos.

The couple says the woman initially said she would help pay the vet fees but never did.

They even went to her home with the police to get Gordo's belongings, but she wasn't home.

Now, they're left brokenhearted and confused about what happened to the dog they call their baby boy.

"I can just only imagine my little boy taking his last breath outside in the middle of this Miami heat, and it's terrible. Just unrealistic. She shouldn't be allowed to ever touch another dog in her life," said O'Reillys.

The couple filed a police report with Miami-Dade Police.

We reached out to the boarder multiple times for comment, but haven't heard back.