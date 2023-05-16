What a potential Ron DeSantis 2024 presidential race means for Florida

MIAMI - All eyes appear set to focus on Florida for the GOP primary.

Experts anticipate Governor Ron DeSantis to jump into the 2024 presidential race any day.

Setting up a GOP primary showdown with former president Donald Trump.

In a very real sense, once Governor DeSantis formally announces his run for the White House, the race for the Republican Primary all but runs through Florida.

The party's two leading candidates will drive their campaigns from the Sunshine State.

"Going to be an important swing state in that we are delegate-rich," said Nova Southeastern University Professor Charles L. Zelden, Ph.D.

Zelden says Governor Ron DeSantis will make Florida the central piece in the GOP primary race.

"The trying ground for these two candidates, and we can expect them to go after each other like their neighbors yelling at each other," mentioned Zelden.

It's already moving in that direction.

In an interview with The Messenger, Trump stated that Florida's six-week abortion ban was "too harsh." DeSantis asked on Tuesday about signing it into law during his visit to North Broward.

"As a Florida resident, he didn't give an answer about 'would you sign the heartbeat bill that Florida did," asked DeSantis.

"He won't answer whether he would sign it or not."

Last week, a poll published by Florida Atlantic University showed registered Florida Republican voters favor Trump as the party's presidential nominee over DeSantis by a wide margin. Roughly six out of 10 preferred Trump, only 3 out of 10 chose DeSantis.

"DeSantis has a problem," said Zelden.

"And the problem is he wants the same voters that Donald Trump wants. The problem is they like Trump, so he can't just go out and attack Trump because he could turn those voters off."

DeSantis won re-election in a landslide win.

And he now has the backing of the top leaders in the state house and senate for a presidential run.

"Issue after Issue, he's solved problems," said House Speaker Paul Renner.

"A results-orientated governor who wins."

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo also highlighted DeSantis' leadership during the pandemic.

"A beacon of liberty and opportunity like never before," said Passidomo.

Two key endorsements ahead of DeSantis' much-anticipated announcement.

Florida could determine who wins the GOP nod if DeSantis and Trump split wins in other states' primary races.

"If they're close races, dividing it up 45-55% of the vote, then a state like Florida becomes very important," said Zelden.

Zelden adds neither candidate can win the primary with Florida alone.

So there's much work to do.

However, Florida figures to play a key role in the nomination.

Florida's presidential primary vote is set for March 19th of next year.