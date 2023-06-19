Weston woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Weston woman won a million dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Gena Kanov, 37, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Kanov bought her winning ticket at a Publix on Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. There are also 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.