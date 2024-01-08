Weston shooting involving two Broward deputies under investigation

WESTON - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into a shooting involving two Broward sheriff's deputies that sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened Sunday morning. Deputies were called to a domestic incident in Hollywood that led them to the 16000 block of Opal Creek Drive in Weston.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said the morning was unlike most mornings.

"Um it was a little chaotic, um unfortunately there was a little disagreement next door," he said.

The sheriff's office said when they responded to the Weston home, they found a man armed with a weapon and barricaded inside his home.

The neighbor told CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones that he saw a man surrender a gun to an officer and heard him asking for his family. He said four people live inside the home, including the man, two daughters, and his wife. The sheriff's office said they sent deputies to the home to check on those kids.

Sometime later, the sheriff's office said the man left the home and got inside a vehicle. The neighbor who watched it all unfold from inside his home said deputies rammed the man's vehicle in his driveway.

"That's when he maneuvered, tried to move the vehicle out of the way and that's when we heard multiple gunshots. I counted about a dozen," the neighbor said.

One of those bullets went flying through that neighbor's truck. After the bullets flew, the sheriff's office said the man crashed into a tree before getting out and running away. He was taken into custody but also to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said they live in a quiet neighborhood and the man involved is nice.

"A great person as far as a dad. You know he would do anything for his kids. He would spoil them with bicycles and gifts, and he didn't seem like anyone that would harm anybody," said the neighbor.

The two children were unharmed. The two deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.