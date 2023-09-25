Weston prep schools, two others, dropped from state scholarships due to alleged ties to China

Florida education dept. suspends scholarship money for four schools, say they have ties to China

FORT LAUDERDALE - The DeSantis administration has dropped two private Weston preparatory schools, and two private prep schools in the Orlando area, from the state's school choice scholarship program because they reportedly have ties to China.

"Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to suspend the availability of school choice scholarships to four schools that have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Through a thorough investigation, FDOE has determined that Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and Park Maitland School in Winter Park have direct ties to the CCP and their connections constitute an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school's students and the public," the Department of Education said in a statement on Friday.

The Sagemont Preparatory School said they were not given any prior notice from the Department of Education about the suspension, according to the SunSentinel.

DeSantis has recently enacted several educational reforms targeting the Chinese Communist Party. They include banning TikTok on school servers and blocking it on devices that access school WiFi. Also, state colleges and universities are also not allowed to accept any grant from, or participate in any agreement or partnership with any college or university based in China.

According to the SunSentinel, Sagemont Preparatory School said in a statement that they have no connection to any government or political party. They added that they were working to determine what led to the decision.

The other schools suspended, Park Maitland and Parke House Academy, which was formerly a separate private school but is now owned by Park Maitland, also said they were given no notice, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What the schools have in common is that they are part of the Spring Education Group.

According to Sagemont Prep's website, "Spring Education Group is controlled by Primavera Holdings Limited, an investment firm (together with its affiliates) principally based in Hong Kong with operations in China, Singapore, and the United States, that is itself owned by Chinese persons residing in Hong Kong."

Sagemont Preparatory's two schools had 66 scholarship students in the 2022-23 year, according to the SunSentinel. Tuition runs from $20,000 to $25,000 a year.

Some parents may no longer be able to afford to send their children to the school without the scholarship assistance.

In its statement, the state's education department said it is working with the "non-profit scholarship funding organizations to assist impacted students in finding and enrolling in nearby eligible schools."