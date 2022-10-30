Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Weston neighborhood entrance sprayed with hateful graffiti

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A Weston neighborhood is hit by hate. 

Residents at Hunter's Pointe woke up to anti-Semitic messages spray-painted onto the entrance of the neighborhood, on the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is now looking for the person responsible.

It's the second time something like this has happened in this area in just a matter of weeks.

During a campaign event today, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz denounced the incident.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.