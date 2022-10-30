Weston neighborhood entrance sprayed with hateful graffiti

MIAMI – A Weston neighborhood is hit by hate.

Residents at Hunter's Pointe woke up to anti-Semitic messages spray-painted onto the entrance of the neighborhood, on the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is now looking for the person responsible.

It's the second time something like this has happened in this area in just a matter of weeks.

During a campaign event today, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz denounced the incident.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.