CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nomination: Western High School QB Davi Belfort

MIAMI - The Brazilian-born Davi Belfort has quickness, tight mechanics and a competitive nature in his blood that not many can replicate.

"The day I was born my dad was fighting Tito Ortiz, you know, so I've kind of been around that whole realm of sports my whole life literally."

Son of the great MMA fighter Vitor Belfort, Davi credits a lot of his drive to be great from his dad.

"Countless hours of seeing my dad dedicate his time, you know, to the grind, you know, if you want something, you have to work for it. And you have to love the preparation. My dad, he loves the preparation, like he loves spending that time where no one's looking."

Something he brings to his daily duties at Western High School. The Virginia Tech commit has a lot on his resume and wants to add a few more for his senior year.

"Throughout my three years of high school, I haven't been able to win a state championship yet and there's nothing else I want more than to win a state championship."

Belfort doesn't look like your average QB so he looks up to guys like Bryce Young for inspiration.

"He's one of my biggest mentors. You know, we're really close family friends with them. Russell Wilson. I got a chance to speak with him. The other day. He's mentoring me along my career and I got a chance to talk to Drew Brees as well, whi are similar to me, you know, have kind of my same statute."

Players he hopes to one day be in the league with.

