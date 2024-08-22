West Park home deemed unsafe after early morning fire

WEST PARK - A home in West Park has been deemed unsafe after a person who lives there appears to have accidentally started a fire in a bedroom, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The department said they got a call around 4:15 a.m. about the fire in the home at 3420 SW 32nd Court.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows a Broward sheriff's deputy arrived at the house first, grabbed something out of his trunk and told someone to call the fire department. He then went to the house to help the residents.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front of the residence and the three people who live there standing outside waiting for help.

As firefighters got to work, a search of the home revealed the source of the fire was in a bedroom. The department said 30 firefighters were involved in the response and they worked swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading further. Within 15 minutes they had it under control and kept the fire contained to the room.

However, the home had significant secondary smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called in to help the residents.