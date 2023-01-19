Wellness icon Deepak Chopra to release mental well-being book at Barry University

MIAMI - Now more than ever, mental well-being is on the minds of most us.

Wellness icon Deepak Chopra is now releasing his 93rd book called "Living in the light" and he's launching it in South Florida at Barry University next week.

The book represents a collaboration of businesses, policymakers, mental health professionals, scientists, schools and more.

"The goal of the book," Chopra says, "is to build mental health awareness and to work with policymakers to create a global technology platform offering free tools and resources for those struggling with mental health, suicide, depression and more."

Chopra talked to our own Lisa Petrillo recently. She asked him how even just for a few minutes we all need to take a minute to calm down.

"Take a few minutes, close your eyes and observe your breath. That's it, or observe the sensation of your body.

If that seems difficult close, your eyes sit quietly and do nothing."

"Most people actually don't have the ability to sit quietly and yet we are not 'human doings,' we are human beings."

The presentation of his book will take place next Tuesday, January 24th at 6 p.m.

