Welfare check yields dead man with multiple dog bites in Kendall

MIAMI - A man suffering from multiple dog bites was found dead in his garage in Kendall.

Police say the man's friend hadn't been seen or heard from him since Sunday and decided to do a welfare check on Tuesday.

That's when the man's body was found at his home near Southwest 123rd Court and 104th Terrace.

The victim, who was not identified, is believed to be about 29 years old.

Police said the dog bites may have been the cause of death, but the Medical Examiner's Office will make the official determination.

The dog was taken away by animal services.

It's unclear what type of dog was involved.

