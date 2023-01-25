Mother dies three days after fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex that also killed her 4-month-old and child's great grandmother

Leroy Larose, 22, and Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, were in a house fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Kendrick died three days later at the hospital. Courtesy Charlene Brooks

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.

Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza.

The scene after a fire broke out at a southwest Miami-Dade duplex early Saturday. CBS 4

The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.

Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old father of the child, remains on a ventilator at Jackson Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it appears the fire started in a bedroom.

Charlene Brooks, great-aunt of the child, said it has been difficult coping with the tragedy, especially since the cause remains unknown..

"We were told it may have started in the bedroom," she said. "It may have been electrical. I'm not sure about the cause of it. I am relying on fire inspectors and I pray that they find out what happened. Something started that fire and I hope that they get to the bottom of it. "