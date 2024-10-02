Wednesday warms up in South Florida, spotty showers possible

MIAMI - Hot and humid are the words for the day on Wednesday. In the afternoon only a few showers are possible with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory as we will likely not meet the criteria.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters today.

Thursday will be another hot, humid and mainly dry day as the chance of rain remains low. A few spotty storms will be possible. Highs will climb to the low 90s.

Disturbance will bring rain to South Florida. NEXT Weather

This weekend is looking wet and unsettled due to a disturbance the CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico a medium potential for development. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this system will bring us more showers and storms on Friday and the weekend. Rainfall accumulations are forecast to range from 1 to 3 inches. The chance of rain will be even higher early next week.