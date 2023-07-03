Weather causing flight delays, cancelations over July 4th holiday weekend

MIAMI - Thousands of travelers trying to fly to their destinations for the July 4th holiday weekend have hit a roadblock.

At least five thousand flights experienced delays on Sunday, while another six hundred were canceled, according to the website FlightAware.

Strong storms from the Rockies through the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, and into the mid-Atlantic are to blame for the delays.

AAA has predicted travel during the holiday weekend will break records.

More than fifty million people are expected to make a trip of 50 miles or more. About 43 million of them plan to drive while 4.17 million people plan to fly, an increase of about 11 percent over 2022 and almost 7 percent over the pre-pandmic levels in 2019.