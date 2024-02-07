Weapon found on campus of a Miami Gardens high school, student arrested

MIAMI - A scare on the campus of a Miami Gardens high school.

The school district said after receiving an anonymous tip of a possible weapon on the campus of Miami Carol Senior High School on Miami Gardens Drive, Miami-Dade Schools Police were notified and an investigation was instigated.

Police were able to confiscate a weapon and a student was arrested.

The school district said all students and staff are safe. They said this serves as a reminder about the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

"Together, we can continue to ensure our schools remain the safest place for children," said the district in a statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.