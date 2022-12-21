Water main break in Hollywood floods streets, causes delays for motorists
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Hollywood were working Wednesday to repair a water main that ruptured Wednesday when crews working in the area accidentally struck it, authorities said.
The water main break on Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues caused flooding in the area and led to delays for motorists.
As of Wednesday afternoon, municipal crews were trying to isolate the site of the break so they could make repairs.
City officials said drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.