Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break in Hollywood floods streets, causes delays for motorists

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Hollywood were working Wednesday to repair a water main that ruptured Wednesday when crews working in the area accidentally struck it, authorities said.

The water main break on Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues caused flooding in the area and led to delays for motorists.

Hollywood water main break
Crews responded to a water main break Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood. CBS 4

As of Wednesday afternoon, municipal crews were trying to isolate the site of the break so they could make repairs.

City officials said drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.