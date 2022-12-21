Water main break in Hollywood floods streets, causes delays for motorists

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Hollywood were working Wednesday to repair a water main that ruptured Wednesday when crews working in the area accidentally struck it, authorities said.

The water main break on Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues caused flooding in the area and led to delays for motorists.

Crews responded to a water main break Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood. CBS 4

As of Wednesday afternoon, municipal crews were trying to isolate the site of the break so they could make repairs.

City officials said drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.