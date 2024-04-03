Watch CBS News
Water main break forces 2 Weston schools to cancel classes Thursday

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A water main break in Weston is forcing two schools to cancel classes on Thursday. 

Authorities said the water supply to Falcon Cove Middle School and Cypress Bay High School was being affected. 

The City of Weston Public Works Department is working to repair the damage. 

Authorities said they anticipated classes to resume on Friday, April 5.

The schools have sent notifications to parents and staff about Thursday. 

The City of Weston said on their X social media account that water pressure may be low in surrounding communities while crews are operating.

