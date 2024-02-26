Water main break floods Miami Lakes street

MIAMI - A car fell into a man hole as a street flooded in Miami Lakes Monday.

According to Miami-Dade police, a contractor was working in the area and possibly caused the rupture. Officials from the county sewage and water departments are on the scene at northwest 67th Ave.

The driver of the car got out safe. But now she has no transportation and said she's worried about getting her kids to school and herself to work.

There is a boil advisory in the area for residents.

More details to come.