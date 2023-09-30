Watch live: With eye toward playoffs, Miami FC to play Hartford

MIAMI -- Miami FC is preparing for a huge showdown Saturday at FIU Stadium as they host Hartford Athletic.

The stakes are higher than ever for Miami, who must secure a victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive. With just three matches left in the regular season, every point becomes vital as wins become imperative.

The last time these two teams clashed was on Aug. 19, 2023 when Miami left Trinity Health Stadium with an emphatic 0-3 victory. The result will be fresh in the minds of both sides as they prepare for this rematch. Miami FC will be looking to replicate their previous success against Hartford in what may be one of the most important matches of the entire season.

Miami FC is coming into this match on the back of two impressive victories over Louisville City FC and Birmingham Legion. Their recent form has been exceptional, and they are eager to extend their win streak to three matches.

These victories have reignited the team's playoff hopes, and Miami will be determined to continue their resurgence under Lewis Neal.

The timing couldn't be better for Miami to hit its stride, just as the season reaches its pinnacle. Fans are hopeful that this momentum will carry them through the final matches of the season and propel the club into postseason action.

The FIU Stadium is expected to be brimming with excitement as Miami FC's supporters rally behind their team and celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. The players, uplifted by recent results, will be eager to deliver another memorable performance to keep their playoff dreams alive.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic promises to be a match that will not disappoint. With everything on the line, Miami will leave out on the pitch in their hunt for the victory.

