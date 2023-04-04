Watch Live: Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening

MIAMI - Former President Donald Trump will be addressing supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday evening.

The speech follows his court appearance in Manhattan, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, according to law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal prosecution.

The judge warned Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

The former reality TV star has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8 million in the days since the indictment on claims of a "witch hunt."

His campaign released a fundraising request titled "My last email before arrest" and he has repeatedly assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case "hates me" - something his own lawyer has said is not true.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Trump is next due in court in December, but his lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security proceedings.

Click here to watch Trump's speech in its entirety, starting at 8:15 p.m.