Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis joined by Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky at news conference in Surfside

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The war in Israel has entered its fourth day and the death toll is in the thousands.

Most of the fighting is now focused in the Gaza Strip and the surrounding Israeli land.

In Surfside, Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour to express support for Israel. Joining him are Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 8:45 AM

