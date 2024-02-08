WATCH IT: Brave dad fights off man accused of attempting to kidnap child from Miami Beach store

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after Miami Beach police say he attempted to kidnap a child right in front of his parents as they were leaving a store.

The child's dad would not and did not let it happen. Store surveillance cameras caught the brave dad quickly jumping on the man as he attempted to snatch the minor right in front of his family.

It happened at a store in the 7400 block of Collins Avenue.

Police say the child was with his parents when that suspect walked right in and tried to take him.

When the child was freed, the suspect ran off.

That is when the boy's dad flagged an officer who was nearby and that suspect was taken into custody.

The child was not hurt.