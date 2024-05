MIAMI - Warmer and drier on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The rain chance is low but a few stray showers will be possible through Friday.

The breeze will build into the weekend and it will be windy at times. Lows will stay mild in the mid-70s and highs will stay seasonably warm in the mid-80s on Saturday. Spotty showers are possible from Sunday into Monday.